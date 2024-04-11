Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Trinity Industries worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,245,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 773,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

