Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $40.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $37.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.