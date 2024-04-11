Truist Financial Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $255.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $259.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.10.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

