Truist Financial Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $114.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

