Truist Financial Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $35.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

