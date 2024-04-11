Truist Financial Lowers Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $14.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Veris Residential Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.