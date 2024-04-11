UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UDR by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in UDR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 589,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,861,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in UDR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

