UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Get UDR alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UDR opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.