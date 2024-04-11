United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Lowered to $55.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in United Airlines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 57,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 54.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

