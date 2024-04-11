Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ULH

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Universal Logistics stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $873.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after buying an additional 295,701 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.