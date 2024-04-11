VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NYSE EGY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $754.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.53 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 138,810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 442,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

