VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
NYSE EGY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $754.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.53 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
