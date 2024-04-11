Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.