Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 955.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.14 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.