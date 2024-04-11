Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.6 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.