Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $253.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $268.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.65. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

