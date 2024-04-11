Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 285 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $136.36 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,039. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

