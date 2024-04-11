Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VWO stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

