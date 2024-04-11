Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $41,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

