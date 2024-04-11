Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $51,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 376.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

