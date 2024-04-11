Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

