Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,014 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 622.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,224,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,046,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.41 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

