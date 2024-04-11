Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 458.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 229.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

