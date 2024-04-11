Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Loop Capital cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of CMP stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $579.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -41.10%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

