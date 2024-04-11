Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 3,006 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.4 %

C stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

