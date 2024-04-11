Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,017,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

