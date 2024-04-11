Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $10.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

