Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Valmont Industries worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VMI opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

