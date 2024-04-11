Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,990.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 42,652 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 481,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 112,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.