Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,163,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,001,805 shares.The stock last traded at $340.00 and had previously closed at $342.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

