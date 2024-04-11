Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.