Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
