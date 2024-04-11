Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Financial Comparison

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) and Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Oaktree Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Vanquis Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 139.3%. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays out 145.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vanquis Banking Group pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Vanquis Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending 28.81% 12.22% 5.63% Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Vanquis Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Vanquis Banking Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending $379.29 million 4.04 $117.33 million $1.51 12.87 Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 0.55

Oaktree Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Vanquis Banking Group. Vanquis Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oaktree Specialty Lending and Vanquis Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 3 2 0 2.40 Vanquis Banking Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than Vanquis Banking Group.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats Vanquis Banking Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles. It also operates Snoop, a fintech app, that uses open banking to help users save money and manage their finances. The company was formerly known as Provident Financial plc and changed its name to Vanquis Banking Group plc in March 2023. Vanquis Banking Group plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

