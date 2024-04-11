Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after acquiring an additional 331,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,158,000 after acquiring an additional 201,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

