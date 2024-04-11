Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,254 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $729,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $281.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

