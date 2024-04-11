Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Head to Head Survey

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $973.65 million 5.36 $187.36 million $1.14 23.71 Viavi Solutions $1.01 billion 1.87 $25.50 million $0.02 426.00

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Viavi Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allegro MicroSystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viavi Solutions. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 21.14% 23.84% 19.14% Viavi Solutions 0.49% 5.38% 2.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $45.71, indicating a potential upside of 69.12%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 54.54%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Viavi Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. Its solutions include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and test and measurement instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

