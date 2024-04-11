Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 130,721 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 130,721 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.07. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $503.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

