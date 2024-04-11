Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

VIRT stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 135,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

