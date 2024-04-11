Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $229.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

