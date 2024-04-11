Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Benin Management CORP’s 4th Largest Position

Benin Management CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.5% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.8 %
V stock opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $503.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
