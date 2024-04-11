Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $503.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.