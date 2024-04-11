Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.