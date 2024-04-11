West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives $435.20 Average PT from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $389.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.84. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $310.42 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

