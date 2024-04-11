Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.78.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $72.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

