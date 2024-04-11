Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $145.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $147.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $5,655,595.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,584. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,445,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read More

