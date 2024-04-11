Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 562.0% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $9.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Stories

