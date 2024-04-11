WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Up 26,554,900.0% in March

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,110,000 shares, an increase of 26,554,900.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WHFCL opened at $25.27 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

