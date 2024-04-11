Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

