WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the March 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 883.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 296,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 63,151 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Up 1.2 %

WIMI opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

