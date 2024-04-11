Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.43) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

Wise Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WISE opened at GBX 963 ($12.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,585.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Wise has a one year low of GBX 490 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 997.50 ($12.62). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 896.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 812.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). In other news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.62) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,263.65). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

