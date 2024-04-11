Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 5.7%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 1,097,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,621,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

