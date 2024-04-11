Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Worley Price Performance

Worley stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Worley has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Worley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.1301 dividend. This is a boost from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

